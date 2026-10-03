Shruti Haasan Shows Off Her Lacy Bustier In Bold Metallic Dress, Styles It With Edgy Silver Accessories

By: Aanchal C | October 03, 2026

Shruti Haasan shared a series of stunning pictures on her Instagram in a long taupe-grey metallic dress featuring extensive gathering and fluid draping

The upper half showcased wide, gathered fabric folds that slouched across the shoulders, creating a relaxed yet unconventional neckline

A delicate black lace bustier peeked through the open neckline, adding a dark, contrasting element against the muted metallic dress

She accessorised with a mix of fine black and metallic chains, styled in layers with different pendant details

Dark statement rings and dangling silver earrings added an edgier touch and complemented the layered necklaces and black lace detailing

She completed the look with dark eyeliner, contoured features and a brown lip, keeping the makeup polished while letting the outfit take centre stage

Shruti wore her hair in a sleek half-up style, leaving a few face-framing strands loose for a softer finish

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