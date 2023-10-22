Mannara Chopra On Taking Advice From Sister Priyanka Chopra Before Joining Bigg Boss 17: 'It Was A Very Personal Choice'

Actress Mannara Chopra, who has made a decent name for herself down south has entered the controversial house of Bigg Boss. Before entering into the house, in an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Mannara talks about she wants to be real inside the house, why she opted to join this reality show and more. Excerpts:

What made you say yes to Bigg Boss to make your television and reality show debut?

I am incredibly popular in the South, and I am very grateful for the fact that so many people cherish my photos to the extent of keeping them in their wallets. My main motivation for participating in Bigg Boss is to extend my fanbase globally, with the hope that my admirers worldwide will carry my photo in their wallets too. The idea of that happening truly excites me.

You took advice from cousin Priyanka Chopra when you started your career in the film industry. Did you also seek advice from her for Bigg Boss?

I have never really sought advice from others. I am quite self-reliant and trust my judgment. I have always had a strong passion for creative arts. Joining Bigg Boss was a very personal choice. I did discuss it with my family. My mother is a big fan of the show and that’s why I said yes to it.

Bigg Boss contestants have spoken about how the show impacted their mental health. How do you plan to protect your mental health during your time in the house?

I don't let the conversations of others affect my mental health. As a person who is deeply connected to the world of creative arts, I believe I can channel my creativity in various ways. I will be a positive presence in the house. I aim to uplift the atmosphere and maybe even help mediate conflicts among the contestants.

Are you concerned that the show would harm your public image?

I am feeling good about my decision to join this show. I wanted to take this opportunity to let people get to know me better. In face-to-face interactions, people often find my personality pleasant, sometimes funny, and perhaps a bit quirky. I believe the urge to maintain a certain image often stems from frustration, but it's important to remember that I'm also human, and I can experience a range of emotions, including anger. The audience is discerning, and they can usually tell who's being genuine and who's putting on an act, so I trust they'll see the real me.

What can the audience expect from you this season?

You will only truly get to know me as the show progresses and by following it. What I hope for from the audience is a substantial amount of votes and support.

What is your biggest strength and weakness?

I am not quite sure what my greatest strengths are, as I can be a bit confused. And same goes for my weaknesses. So, I aim to embark on a journey of self-discovery and learn more about myself.

Are you worried about being in the Bigg Boss house with a bunch of strangers?

I am not nervous about it. If I come across like-minded individuals, I'd be happy to engage in conversations. In my line of work, I often encounter a diverse range of people, spanning different ages and genders. I plan to bring the experiences and insights gained from the outside world into the BB house.

