Manipuri Actress Soma Laishram Issues Official Statement After Acting Ban: 'I Have Every Right To Speak Up'

Manipuri actor Soma Laishram, who was recently barred from acting in films and attending public events by an Imphal-based organisation following her participation in a beauty pageant, has strongly opposed the move, asserting that she had done nothing against her state.

The ban was imposed on her by civil society group Kangleipak Kanba Lup for taking part in the event held in Delhi, amid the ongoing violence in Manipur.

Laishram, in a video posted on social media, said she is shocked and disheartened over the development.

"I strongly oppose this (directive); as an artist and a social influencer, I have every right to speak up wherever I want to and whenever it is needed... I have not done anything against my state and my motherland," said Laishram, who has acted in over 100 Manipuri films.

"When I was called to represent Manipur in the Northeast festival as a show stopper, I only went with the intention of supporting my state, and spreading awareness (about the reason behind the violence) among the thousands of people present there," the 31-year-old actor said.

The ban on Laishram has drawn widespread condemnation from the public and film associations.

When contacted, a top functionary of the Film Forum Manipur asserted that such interference is unfortunate and uncalled for.

More than 175 people have been killed and several hundreds injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

