'Mandir Mein Aise Kapde?': Ankita Lokhande SLAMMED For Visiting Mumbai Temple Wearing Shorts (VIDEO)

Actress and Bigg Boss 17 fame Ankita Lokhande was spotted out and about in Mumbai on Wednesday evening and she was seen telling the paparazzi that she was returning home after seeking blessings at a temple. However, netizens slammed her for her choice of clothing that she wore to the temple.

In a video that is now going viral on the internet, Ankita can be seen wearing an oversized t-shirt and shorts as she was papped in the city. As the paps surrounded her and enquired about her hand injury, the actress was heard saying, "Arey jaane do yaar, mandir aayi hoon main".

She also seemed reluctant to pose for the paps and tried to cover her face and their cameras as she sat in her car.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens questioned her for wearing shorts to a temple. "Mandir mein aise kapde pehenkar kaun aata hai?" a user commented, while another wrote, "Shorts pehenke mandir, wah!"

Netizens also trolled her for her reaction on seeing the paparazzi and called it 'overacting'.

Ankita has been on the netizens' radar for quite some time now. As the dust storm hit Mumbai on Monday (May 13), the Pavitra Rishta actress shared a video on social media in which she was seen expressing her surprise and asking what was happening.

At that time too, she was trolled by netizens for trying to act cute and dumb, and she was even criticised for making a video and being all excited even as people were stuck throughout the city.

Ankita became a household name with Pavitra Rishta, but it was her stint on Bigg Boss 17 with husband Vicky Jain that got her into the limelight once again. She will be next seen in filmmaker Sandeep Ssingh's upcoming film in which she will essay the role of courtesan Amrapali.