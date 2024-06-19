Man Calls Off Engagement With Fiancé After Cosy Photo With Chris Brown Goes Viral: 'F**K Everyone Who Supported Her'

American singer and rapper Chris Brown has a huge female fan following. During a recent meet and greet, a female fan got a bit too cosy with him, which made her boyfriend call off their engagement.

In the viral photo, Chris Brown is seen picking up the female fan and holding her tight. However, this did not go well with the fan's boyfriend, named Jared Jay Sims. He wrote on Facebook that he was 'disgusted' by the act.

He wrote, "This was my soon to be fiancee! This photo has gone viral! This was her birthday present! In my head I was convinced that a meet and greet means shaking hands and getting a signed autograph black n white picture or CD!"

Check it out:

"I am heartbroken! Devastated! Embarrassed and bamboozled! Once I seen this photo and seen how viral it's gotten with the insensitive supportive comments. I ended the engagement immediately! Going to the gym and start my life with Jesus until a new path is developed with the Lord's guidance. Fk everyone who supported her!," he added.

However, this is not the first time a relationship has ended due to Chris Brown. Earlier, a woman revealed on social media that her boyfriend broke up with her after a photo of an encounter with Chris went viral.

Chris Brown is currently on his 11:11 Tour, which kicked off in Detroit in June 2024.