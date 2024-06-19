 Man Calls Off Engagement With Fiancé After Cosy Photo With Chris Brown Goes Viral: 'F**K Everyone Who Supported Her'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMan Calls Off Engagement With Fiancé After Cosy Photo With Chris Brown Goes Viral: 'F**K Everyone Who Supported Her'

Man Calls Off Engagement With Fiancé After Cosy Photo With Chris Brown Goes Viral: 'F**K Everyone Who Supported Her'

Chris Brown is currently on his 11:11 Tour, which kicked off in Detroit in June 2024.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, June 19, 2024, 05:02 PM IST
article-image

American singer and rapper Chris Brown has a huge female fan following. During a recent meet and greet, a female fan got a bit too cosy with him, which made her boyfriend call off their engagement.

In the viral photo, Chris Brown is seen picking up the female fan and holding her tight. However, this did not go well with the fan's boyfriend, named Jared Jay Sims. He wrote on Facebook that he was 'disgusted' by the act.

He wrote, "This was my soon to be fiancee! This photo has gone viral! This was her birthday present! In my head I was convinced that a meet and greet means shaking hands and getting a signed autograph black n white picture or CD!"

Check it out:

Read Also
Chris Brown Sued For Beating Up Man, Knocking Him Unconscious In London Nightclub
article-image
Read Also
Chris Brown accused of hitting woman amid dispute in Los Angeles: Police
article-image

"I am heartbroken! Devastated! Embarrassed and bamboozled! Once I seen this photo and seen how viral it's gotten with the insensitive supportive comments. I ended the engagement immediately! Going to the gym and start my life with Jesus until a new path is developed with the Lord's guidance. Fk everyone who supported her!," he added.

Read Also
Kanye West blames Rihanna for domestic abuse while dating Chris Brown: 'She must've done something'
article-image

However, this is not the first time a relationship has ended due to Chris Brown. Earlier, a woman revealed on social media that her boyfriend broke up with her after a photo of an encounter with Chris went viral.

Chris Brown is currently on his 11:11 Tour, which kicked off in Detroit in June 2024.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Wild Wild Punjab: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Wild Wild Punjab: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavika Sharma, Hitesh Bharadwaj-Starrer To Be A LOVE TRIANGLE; Here's...

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavika Sharma, Hitesh Bharadwaj-Starrer To Be A LOVE TRIANGLE; Here's...

7 Must-Watch Films & Shows Of Sonakshi Sinha On OTT

7 Must-Watch Films & Shows Of Sonakshi Sinha On OTT

Land Of Women OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Land Of Women OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Man Calls Off Engagement With Fiancé After Cosy Photo With Chris Brown Goes Viral: 'F**K Everyone...

Man Calls Off Engagement With Fiancé After Cosy Photo With Chris Brown Goes Viral: 'F**K Everyone...