Mallika Sherawat TROLLED For New Photo, Netizens Compare Her With Sharman Joshi In Golmaal

Actress Mallika Sherawat, who is quite active on social media platforms, shared a selfie to flaunt her new look on August 1. Her latest post captured a lot of interest, however, not all the comments were positive. The Murder actress was brutally trolled for her look.

In the said photo, Mallika is seen wearing a white top with a plunging neckline. She was all smiles as she posed for the camera. Along with her post, Mallika also revealed that she is in Los Angeles.

"Time to chill," she captioned the post. Soon after she shared the photo, netizens took to the comments section to compare Mallika's look with Sharman Joshi's character in Golmaal. In one of the scenes in the comedy film, Sharman had essayed the role of a woman.

Here's how netizens reacted to her picture:

"Bas beard ki kami hai," a user wrote on Twitter. Another comment read, "I thot this is some guy with a filter then I saw the handle...then I realized damn these sex change operation don't work at all."

"Sharman joshi in 4k," read another comment.

"Seriously like what happened to her..?? Completely changed," wrote another user.

Another comment read, "Bhayankar darr gya me ye dekhkr.. phone girne hi wala tha bach gya.. ye kon aadmi hai jisne wig lgaya hua hai."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mallika was last seen in RK/RKay with Rajat Kapoor. It also starred Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey, Manu Rishi Chadha, Chandrachoor Rai, Abhijeet Deshpande, Abhishek Sharrma, Grace Girdhar, and Vaishali Malhara.

Mallika made her Bollywood debut with Jeena Sirf Merre Liye and then went on to hog the limelight with films like Khwahish and Murder.

After being a part of two bold films right at the start of her career, the actress was a headline maker for obvious reasons. Earlier in an interview, Mallika had opened up on the backlash she faced for her film 'Murder' and said that she was seen as a 'fallen woman'.

