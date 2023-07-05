Malayalam Actor Vijayakumar Forcefully Enters Ex-Wife's Property, Threatens Daughter Arthana To 'Stop Acting'- Watch Video

Malayalam actor Vijayakumar has been accused of trespassing into the property where his former wife and daughters currently reside and trying to threaten and intimidate them. His daughter, actress Arthana Binu, shared a video where the actor can be seen abusing the family and then escaping by jumping over the boundary wall.

Arthana mentioned that a restraining order has been issued against Vijayakumar around 10 years ago, post the divorce her parents, but even then, he has continued to trespass into their property and hound them.

Not just that, but he also threatened Arthana to stop acting in films and abused her maternal grandmother as well.

Arthana Binu accuses father of threatening her

On Tuesday, Arthana took to her Instagram handle to share a video wherein Vijayakumar can be seen fighting with the actress' family through a window and later jumping over a wall and walking away.

She mentioned how despite alerting the police, no action was taken for a long time. "The person in the video is my biological father Vijayakumar who is also a Malayalam Film Actor. This video shows him going back after successfully trespassing our residence by jumping over the wall to make his was to the property that too inspite of the existence of a protection order issued way back around ten years in favour of me, my mom and my sister," she wrote.

She went on to say that post the divorce of her parents, she along with her mother and younger sister have been living with her maternal grandmother, who is over 85 years of age.

"Today, he barged into our compound and since the door was locked he was threatening us through the open window. I spoke to him when heard threatening my sister and grandmother to kill them," she wrote in the note.

Read Also Kichcha Sudeep Accused By Kannada Film Producer Of Leaving Him Cash-Strapped For 8 Years

'Accused my grandmother of selling me off': Arthana

Arthana shared that Vijayakumar has been threatening her to stop acting in films, and even if she does, then she should work in the films which he approves.

"He kept on banging on the window and yelling. He accused my grandmother of selling me off for living. He also bad mouthed the team of my Malayalam movie for which I have just completed shooting," she wrote.

She continued, "Whenever I act in a Malayalam movie he filed case to stop me from acting. Even when I acted in Shylock, he filed a legal case ,and to prevent the movie from being shelved I had to sign an an official legal document stating that I acted in the movie at my own will."

Arthana shared that multiple cases have been filed against Vijayakumar for creating ruckus at her workplace, visiting her sister's educational institution and even her mother's workplace.

She also added that a case against him is up in the court which the family had filed to retrieve the money and gold that he owed her mother.