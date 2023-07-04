Niharika Konidela-Chaitanya Jonnalagadda Head For Splitsville? Deleted Wedding Pictures From Instagram Fuel Divorce Rumours Further

From the looks of it, it seems like Tollywood couple Niharika Konidela, cousin to Ram Charan and sister to Varun Tej, and her husband Chaitanya JV are heading for a split. Apparently, the couple had filed for divorce on mutual grounds and reports suggest that the process has been duly completed. While there is no official reason stated behind their separation, sources close to the couple suggest their irreconcilable differences could perhaps be the cause.

While neither the man nor the lady have officially confirmed or denied the said news, the deletion of all wedding pictures from their respective Instagram accounts have further added fuel to the rumours. It has been learnt though that Niharika might post an official update regarding the same.

Niharika-Chaitanya with the Allu family from their wedding diaries

An arranged-cum-love marriage, Niharika is the daughter of Naga Babu and the niece to Megastar Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Chaitanya, on the other hand, is the son of Guntur Inspector General of Police J Prabhakar Rao. Following their private engagement in the middle of the pandemic in August 2020, a grand wedding reception was hosted by both families in December 2020 at Udaipur. The event was a star-studded affair that witnessed the attendance of the entire Konidela-Allu clan, including superstar Allu Arjun.

What set tongues wagging further is the absence of Chaitanya from brother-in-law Varun Tej's recent engagement with Lavanya Tripathi. While Niharika posted a picture with her brother and to-be sister-in-law, her husband was nowhere in sight.

While Chaitanya was recently seen taking a Vipassana retreat to heal from his personal struggle, Niharika on the other hand has busied herself with her production house, The Pink Elephant. She was also recently seen in the Disney+Hotstar show 'Dead Pixels'.