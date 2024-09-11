 Malaika Arora's Mother Joyce Reveals Anil Mehta Was Not To Be Found At Home: 'Leaned Over At Balcony & Saw Him Below'
Malaika Arora was in Pune for work commitments when her stepfather, Anil Mehta, passed away at his residence in Mumbai.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 06:19 PM IST
On Wednesday, September 11, Malaika Arora's father, Anil Mehta, passed away. He committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of his Mumbai residence. While the cause of his suicide has not yet been disclosed, Malaika's mother, Joyce Polycarp, has provided details about the incident.

Despite being divorced, Joyce and Anil were living together again for the past few years. According to News 18, Joyce told the police that her ex-husband would usually sit on the balcony and read the newspapers every morning. However, on Wednesday morning, when she noticed Anil's slippers in the living room, she went to check the balcony for him.

Later, when she could not find Anil on the balcony, she leaned over and saw him below. The building's watchman was also heard shouting for help. Joyce added that Anil had no health issues other than knee pain and had retired from the Merchant Navy.

According to a police official, Anil jumped off the sixth floor of a building in the Bandra area at around 9 am. Malaika was in Pune for work commitments when her father passed away at his residence in Mumbai.

Malaika's close friends and colleagues like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday, Shibani Dandekar, and Kim Sharma, among others, clicked. Her ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor was also spotted.

Arora's ex-husband and actor-producer Arbaaz Khan was the first one to reach the Arora residence as soon as the news about Anil's death was out. Later, he was joined by his parents, Salim and Salma Khan, brother Sohail and sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

Malaika's parents got divorced when she was 11 years old, and her sister Amrita Arora was six years old.

