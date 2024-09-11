 Malaika Arora Breaks Down As She Reaches Father Anil Arora's Mumbai Residence; Heartbreaking Video Surfaces
Malaika Arora Breaks Down As She Reaches Father Anil Arora's Mumbai Residence; Heartbreaking Video Surfaces

Malaika Arora was in Pune for a work commitment when the incident took place

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
Actress and model Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora died by suicide after jumping off his building in Bandra, Mumbai, on Wednesday. Reportedly, he jumped off the sixth floor around 9 am. He was taken to a nearby hospital, however, he was declared dead before arrival.

Malaika was in Pune for a work commitment when the incident took place. She rushed to her father's residence on Wednesday afternoon, a couple of hours after the shocking news came to light.

Several heartbreaking visuals from Arora's residence have surfaced. In one of the videos, Malaika is seen breaking down as she entered the building.

Malaika Arora's Father Anil Arora Dies By Suicide After Jumping Off Mumbai Building, Arbaaz Khan...
Anil Arora's family members, including daughter Amrita Arora and grandson Arhaan Khan, were seen outside the building.

Malaika's ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor also arrived at Arora's residence. Her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan was amongst the first ones to reach the spot.

Arbaaz's father Salim Khan, mother Salma Khan, and sister Alvira Agnihotri were also spotted near the building.

Anil Arora's death

The exact reason behind the incident is not yet known. The matter is still under investigation. At present, no suicide note has been found.

On the other hand, a source told PTI, "It's true that Malaika's father passed away this morning. He has not committed suicide, it's an accident. They all are shocked because he had no ailment or anything as such."

