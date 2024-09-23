 Malaika Arora Attends Stepfather Anil Mehta's Prayer Meet At Gurudwara, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Arjun Kapoor Join (VIDEO)
According to the autopsy report, Malaika Arora's stepfather, Anil Mehta, sustained multiple injuries to his head, legs, and hands, confirmed the police.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 07:06 PM IST
article-image
Malaika Arora Attends Step-Father Anil Mehta's Prayer Meet At Gurudwara, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Arjun Kapoor Join (VIDEO) | Photo Via Instagram

Malaika Arora's stepfather, Anil Mehta, passed away on September 11, 2024, after he committed suicide by jumping off the balcony of his sixth-floor residence in Bandra's Ayesha Manor in Mumbai. Days after his unfortunate demise, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star was seen attending his prayer meet at a Gurudwara in Santacruz, Mumbai.

Malaika Arora was accompanied by her sister, Amrita Arora, and best friend, Kareena Kapoor Khan, to the prayer meet for her stepfather. Her ex-boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, was also spotted in a video leaving the Gurudwara after offering prayers. Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan was also present.

Check out the video:

article-image

In another video, Malaika's mother, Joyce Polycarp, was seen arriving at the Gurudwara in a saree.

Earlier, according to India Today, it was reported that moments before Anil died by suicide, he made a final phone call to Malaika and Amrita, he told them, "I'm sick and tired."

article-image

Malaika issued an official statement confirming her stepfather Anil's demise on her social media handle and also asked for 'privacy' from her fans. "Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper, AXL, Duffy and Buddy," Malaika added.

Mehta's wife, Joyce Polycarp, was in their flat at Ayesha Manor in Bandra when he committed suicide. Malaika, on the other hand, was in Pune for work commitments when her father passed away.

Malaika's ex-husband and actor-producer Arbaaz Khan was the first one to reach the Arora residence as soon as the news about Anil's death was out. 

article-image

