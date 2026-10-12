‘Makers Were Trying To...’: ScoutOp’s Friend Accuses Salman Khan Hosted Bigg Boss 20 Of ‘Targeting’ Esports Player

Esports streamer Suraj Majumdar, a friend of ScoutOp, took to social media to call out the makers of Bigg Boss 20, accusing them of targeting his friend and attempting to portray him as the season’s villain. Suraj also questioned host Salman Khan’s criticism of Scout over the alleged incident involving a plate of food and Qazi Touqeer, arguing that the footage showed Scout placing the plate down properly.

Reacting to the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Suraj wrote, “As you all saw in yesterday’s Weekend Ka Vaar, it was clear that Scout was being targeted.” He further alleged that the makers were trying to paint Scout in a negative light but praised his friend for standing his ground. “The makers were trying to portray him as the villain and make him look like the wrong person, but he made sure to stand up for himself,” he added.

Suraj also disputed the claim that Scout had thrown the food plate towards Qazi. Pointing to the footage, he questioned whether the makers had overlooked Scout’s actions, including allegedly giving Qazi two extra rotis. He also called out Qazi for allegedly body-shaming other contestants by referring to them as “machhar”.

Suraj further defended Scout after Salman questioned the way he was sitting. “Is folding your legs and sitting down a wrong gesture? Bhai, that’s just how the man sits,” he wrote.

The streamer’s friend also thanked Love Gill for taking a stand on the brother-sister issue, alleging that the makers were making it bigger than necessary. Calling out what he described as hypocrisy, Suraj questioned why Qazi’s alleged remarks, including “Thook se pregnant kar dunga”, and his reported scratching of Scout had not received similar attention.

Concluding his post, Suraj praised Scout for recognising what he believed was happening in the house and refusing to back down. “Scout understood what was happening and what the makers were trying to do and he stood firm in his position,” he wrote.