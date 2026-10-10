Bigg Boss 20 First Wildcard: Who Is Manish Goel? From Anupamaa To Nach Baliye Season 1; Here's All You Need To Know

Bigg Boss 20 First Wildcard: Who Is Manish Goel? |

Manish Goel initially appeared on Bigg Boss 20 as a guest to promote a show, but he turned out to be the season’s first wildcard contestant. The housemates were left shocked and excited when host Salman Khan announced his entry as a wildcard, adding a new twist to the game. But who is Manish Goel? Here’s everything you need to know about the actor.

Bigg Boss 20 First Wildcard Contestant: Who Is Manish Goel?

Manish Goel is an Indian television actor who has been part of the entertainment industry for more than two decades. He is best known for his performances in popular Hindi television serials such as Bhabhi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. His other television credits include Devi, Bhagyalakshmi, Ayushman Bhava, Tantra and Hamari Wali Good News. He also appeared in Anupamaa, playing Raghav Singh.

Talking about his movie journey, Manish film credits include Hum Phirr Milein Na Milein, in which he was also credited as a writer, and Hanak. Although he is primarily recognised for his small-screen work, his film projects have let him explore opportunities beyond television and take on different creative roles.

Manish Goel has also participated in several reality shows. He competed with his wife, Poonam Narula, in the first season of Nach Baliye, where the couple finished as runners-up. He also participated in shows such as Zara Nachke Dikha, Say Shava Shava and Ustaadon Ka Ustaad. In 2013, he won the celebrity cooking reality show Welcome, Baazi Mehmaan Nawazi Ki. He later hosted BIG Memsaab, adding another dimension to his career in television entertainment.

BRO, I just Googled New wildcard Manish Goel and this man has been working in television since 1996 Some contestants weren't even BORN when bro started acting. #BiggBoss20 #bb20 https://t.co/Qgkr9IjWqO — 🦋 (@lostinchaosssss) October 10, 2026

The first wildcard Manish seems like he won’t cause much problems like their won’t be a huge change in dynamics but the second one coming is defo going to cause chaos. #BiggBoss20 — 𝄃𝄃𝄂𝄂𝄀𝄁𝄃𝄂𝄂𝄃 (@baddestbrattt_) October 10, 2026

It now remains to be seen how his journey will go ahead in Bigg Boss 20. Talking about Manish's entry, a user tweeted, "Bro, I just Googled New wildcard Manish Goel and this man has been working in television since 1996 Some contestants weren't even BORN when bro started acting." Another predicted, "The first wildcard Manish seems like he won’t cause much problems like their won’t be a huge change in dynamics."