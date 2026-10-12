Bigg Boss 20: Who Is Jatin Pratap Singh? Travel Vlogger's 'Wild Card' Post Fuels BB Entry Rumours

Bigg Boss season 20 is surely getting interesting day by day. During Weekend Ka Vaar, two wildcard contestants entered the show, Manish Goel and Nakul Dhull. While there have been reports of Dhull being evicted already, there's no confirmation about it. Amid the multiple reports about wildcards, a social media post by Jatin Pratap Singh has started speculation that he is entering the BB 20 house as a wildcard.

He shared a picture holding a note which reads 'wild card', and he captioned the post as, "Tathastu 🕉️ #JatinPratapSingh #Wildcard? #UnpredictablyIconic #Antidisestablishmentarianism (sic)." His post has gone viral, and netizens are wondering whether he is actually entering the show.

Who is Jatin Pratap Singh?

Well, we are sure many people are wondering who Jatin is. So, Jatin is a New Delhi-based digital content creator and travel vlogger. He has more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram and 103K subscribers on YouTube. On his Instagram profile, he has called himself a Global Voyager.

According to reports, in 2023, he was the judge of the reality show Indian Icon Series, and reportedly, he is also an international-level badminton player and a state-level Taekwondo athlete.

The wildcard entry of the 28-year-old travel vlogger is not yet officially confirmed. So, let's wait and watch whether we will get to see him in Bigg Boss 20 or not.

Nakul Dhull vs Gullu

Meanwhile, according to social media buzz, on Sunday night, Nakul and Gullu got into a fight, which later turned into physical violence. Reportedly, Nakul was evicted from the house due to his physical fight with Gullu. However, there's no confirmation about it.

Bigg Boss 20 elimination

This week, none of the nominated contestants were eliminated. But Aman Gandhi lost one life.