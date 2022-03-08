Makers of Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah's 'Jalsa' share intriguing poster ahead of film's release

After exciting the audience with first glimpses from the movie via announcement and teaser, Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday unveiled an intriguing poster of the film.

The poster shows two women, Maya and Ruksana, one blindfolded while the other's mouth taped with the same fold, hinting towards the fact that both Maya and Ruksana are connected to the incident but are bound by their situations to either not see it or speak about it.

'Jalsa' is a drama-thriller directed by Suresh Triveni and produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment.

The highly anticipated drama-thriller has Vidya Balan playing the character of a popular journalist Maya while Shefali Shah will be seen as Ruksana, who is a cook at Maya’s house.

The movie also features an ensemble cast of actors like Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla.

'Jalsa' will have a global premiere on March 18.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 07:13 PM IST