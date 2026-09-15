‘Maine Nahi Kiya Hai Ye’: Sonakshi Sinha Reacts As Injured Zaheer Iqbal Arrives On Crutches For Ganpati Darshan - Video

Sonakshi Sinha Reacts As Injured Zaheer Iqbal Arrives On Crutches For Ganpati Darshan - Video |

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and her husband Zaheer Iqbal arrived together for Ganpati celebrations. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Zaheer walking with the help of crutches. As the couple posed for the paparazzi, Sonakshi jokingly clarified, “Maine nahi kiya hai ye,” while referring to her husband’s injury.

Zaheer appeared to struggle while walking and coming down the stairs. Sonakshi was seen supporting him by holding his hand and helping him make his way downstairs. As the couple interacted with the paparazzi, Zaheer jokingly called himself “old”. The video soon went viral on social media, with fans praising Sonakshi for standing by and supporting her husband.

For the celebrations, Sonakshi opted for a blue kurta-pyjama set with golden embroidery on it. Sonakshi kept her hair tied in a sleek plait. She completed her look with smokey eyes and a nude lip. Meanwhile, Zaheer sported a white kurta paired with black trousers.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have also been celebrating Ganpati together despite facing questions and criticism over their interfaith marriage. In 2024, Zaheer joined Sonakshi for Ganpati aarti, with the actress sharing a video from their first Ganpati celebrations after marriage. The couple were subsequently trolled by some social media users over Zaheer participating in the Hindu festival. However, Sonakshi has previously said that they respect each other’s faiths and traditions, adding that Zaheer participates in her Diwali pooja while she takes part in his rituals.

Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23, 2024, after dating for around seven years. The couple had an intimate civil marriage under the Special Marriage Act at Sonakshi’s Mumbai residence, followed by a star-studded reception for their friends and industry colleagues. Their interfaith marriage had sparked considerable discussion at the time, but the couple has continued to openly celebrate their relationship and support each other’s traditions.