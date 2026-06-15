Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 3: Sharvari & Vedang Raina's Film Sees 35% Growth, India Gross Reaches ₹6.60 Crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 3 | Photo Via YouTube

Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah, hit theatres on June 12. Backed by positive reviews and strong audience word of mouth for its performances, storytelling and emotional depth, the Partition-era drama has shown impressive box office momentum after a slow start, registering strong growth over its opening weekend with a significant jump in collections on day three.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, Main Vaapas Aaunga earned Rs 2.50 crore on Day 3 (Sunday), marking a strong 35.1% jump from its Day 2 net collection of Rs 1.85 crore. With this growth, the film's total India gross collection has reached Rs 6.60 crore, while its cumulative India net collection stands at Rs 5.50 crore after its opening weekend.

Budget

While there has been no official confirmation from the makers regarding the film's production cost, several reports suggest that Main Vaapas Aaunga has been mounted on a whopping budget of approximately Rs 70 crore.

Given its modest opening-day collection of Rs 1.15 crore, the film will need to see substantial growth over the weekend and maintain a strong run in the coming weeks to emerge as a box-office success.

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Main Vaapas Aaunga Review

The Free Press Journal gave Main Vaapas Aaunga 4 out of 5 stars and wrote, "The film could have been slightly shorter, especially in the first half. But that's just a small complaint in an otherwise beautiful cinematic experience. Main Vaapas Aaunga is packed with love, loss, longing and hope. It is emotional and heartbreaking. This is the kind of film that stays with you long after the credits roll."