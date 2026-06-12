Main Vaapas Aaunga X Review: 'Go Watch It', 'One Of Imtiaz Ali's Finest'; Vedang Raina, Diljit Dosanjh & Sharvari Starrer Leaves Netizens Impressed

Main Vaapas Aaunga X Review | YouTube

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga hit the big screens today (June 12, 2026). The film stars Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari in the lead roles. It has received positive reviews from critics, and many people have already watched it and are sharing their reviews on X (formerly Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "It’s really sad when movies like #MainVaapasAaunga get less attention in #India even when it's a beautiful film by #ImtiazAli with @arrahman on board, whereas propaganda movies are celebrated. Go watch it near you. 4/5 (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "You'll enjoy it in the theatre, and might carry some of it out with you. Watch it in theatres, because a small screen and a home sound system won't do justice to one of the best performances and filmmakers we have at this time (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "One of Imtiaz Ali’s finest, right up there with Tamasha & Rockstar for me. Performances by Diljit, Sharvari and Naseeruddin Shah were impeccable, and every emotional beat landed perfectly. Feels like one of those films people will keep rediscovering years from now. #mainvaapasaaunga (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Clearly, the Imtiaz Ali directorial has left netizens impressed.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 4 stars and wrote, "Yes, the film could have been slightly shorter, especially in the first half. But that's just a small complaint in an otherwise beautiful cinematic experience. Main Vaapas Aaunga is packed with love, loss, longing and hope. It is emotional and heartbreaking. This is the kind of film that stays with you long after the credits roll."

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection

Main Vaapas Aaunga is expected to take a low opening at the box office. But, as the reviews and word of mouth are positive, the movie might show a jump at the box office over the weekend.