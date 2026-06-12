Why Did Diljit Dosanjh Not Promote Main Vaapas Aaunga? Director Imtiaz Ali Explains His Absence

Imtiaz Ali On Diljit Dosanjh Not Promoting Main Vaapas Aaunga | Photo Via Instagram

Director Imtiaz Ali opened up about Diljit Dosanjh’s absence from promotions of Main Vaapas Aaunga, which hit theatres on Friday, June 12. The film also stars Sharvari and Vedang Raina in lead roles. Diljit plays the pivotal role of Nirvair Grewal, the grandson of Naseeruddin Shah. However, only Imtiaz and Vedang have been actively promoting the film. In a recent interaction, the filmmaker addressed Diljit’s absence from promotions and media engagements.

Imtiaz Ali On Diljit Dosanjh Not Promoting Main Vaapas Aaunga

Addressing the situation in a recent interview with India Today, Imtiaz explained that Diljit’s absence was due to prior professional commitments.

He said, "I can’t represent the whole film industry on this one, but for us, Diljit is not here because he’s doing shows abroad, Sharvari is not there because she is shooting abroad. When we got a release date, we knew this is going to happen in fact when we were taking the dates from Diljit to shoot for this film, we knew that he is going to perform at concerts when we will be releasing this film."

'We Don’t Have The Strategy...'

Imtiaz stated that at that point in time, the priority was the casting of the film rather than the actors’ ability to promote it. He added that they did not follow any strategy of avoiding promotions or media interactions, and said he does not know which approach is better or worse. According to him, they simply work this way out of habit, as their goal is to make a film and ensure it reaches a wider audience.

When asked whether actors are avoiding media interactions to stay away from controversies, Imtiaz denied the suggestion, saying it might just depend on whether such interactions are effective or not.

"If somebody is not doing promotions, they must be thinking that it is not important and will not help the prospect of the film," he concluded.

Main Vaapas Aaunga Review

The Free Press Journal gave Main Vaapas Aaunga 4 out of 5 stars and wrote, "The film could have been slightly shorter, especially in the first half. But that's just a small complaint in an otherwise beautiful cinematic experience. Main Vaapas Aaunga is packed with love, loss, longing and hope. It is emotional and heartbreaking. This is the kind of film that stays with you long after the credits roll."