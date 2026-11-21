Splitsvilla fame model and actor Sorab Bedi has finally opened up about his relationship with Delnaz Daruwala, his breakup with Niharika Tiwari and the trolling that followed his relationship announcement. Addressing the backlash, Sorab hit back at those commenting on his personal life and urged them to focus on their own work instead.

Sorab clarified that he has no regrets about sharing pictures with Delnaz on social media, despite the criticism she faced following their relationship announcement. Reacting to the nasty comments directed at her, he said, "Main toh thoda shareefi wale line mein hoon, koi ladka mere saamne aa ke bol de ek baar... Main jaan se maar dunga," at Nayandeep Rakshit podcast. He further described the comments as "bahut hi galat" and pointed out that he is not the only man who is attracted to women older than him.

Speaking about the trolls, Sorab maintained that their comments do not affect him, saying, "Mujhe koi farak nahi padta." He also addressed claims that Delnaz helped him secure modelling assignments. Dismissing the criticism, he said, "Agar unhone dilwayi bhi hogi toh mujhe farak nahi padega. How does it matter?" He further explained that they have been friends for eight years and that she did not get him work simply because she liked him.

When asked whether Delnaz was affected by the online backlash, Sorab said, "No, she is very strong-headed." He also explained why he does not take trolling seriously, citing Premanand Ji Maharaj, whom he considers God and who, according to him, also faces criticism and trolling.

Sorab Bedi introduced his new girlfriend as “Bhabhi,” but deleted the post just hours later. On October 16, Sorab Bedi shared several romantic pictures with Delnaz on Instagram. From kissing each other to enjoying vacations and visiting a temple together, the pictures showed their closeness...1/2 — Kiara (@Kiara_2027) October 16, 2026

Sorab Bedi and Niharika Tiwari's equation grabbed attention after their stint on Splitsvilla X6, with fans popularly calling them 'Sorika'. While Niharika announced their separation in September 2026, Sorab later claimed they were never romantically involved. The controversy resurfaced when Sorab posted pictures with Delnaz Daruwala in October, only to archive them following backlash over their age gap.

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