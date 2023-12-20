Main ATAL Hoon Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi As Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shows His Journey From Childhood To Politics (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

On December 20, Pankaj Tripathi unveiled the trailer of Main ATAL Hoon. In the film, he will be seen playing the role of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the nation’s most beloved leader, who was renowned for his contributions to education, science, infrastructure, and strengthening global ties.

The trailer of Main ATAL Hoon gives an insight through the early days of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his childhood, political career and also shows his dedication to bring a change, and make India a great nation. Sharing the trailer, Pankaj wrote, "The leader you know, the man you didn’t.

Presenting a glimpse into the extraordinary life of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. #MainATALHoon trailer out now! In cinemas 19th January 2024."

Check it out:

Speaking about the film, Pankaj Tripathi shares, “More than the film, the journey of playing Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee is really close to my heart. The man is truly a legend, and we are honored to bring his inspiring story to the world. I hope audiences appreciate our efforts to bring in the legacy of Atal ji onto the big screens.”

Directed by award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, and written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav. Main ATAL Hoon will hit the big screens on the 19th of January 2024.