Madhuri Dixit Recreates Bobby Deol's 'Jamal Kudu' Step From Animal, Internet Reacts 'What A Woman' - VIDEO | X

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit recently caught social media users' attention with her take on the popular Jamal Kudu song from Animal. Several users shared a video of the actress recreating the hook step, effortlessly balancing a glass on her head while dancing. Her performance soon drew praise, with some users calling her the "feminist version of Animal movie."

One user shared the video with the caption, "Okay she can do that’s too." Another admirer wrote, "What a woman," while a third commented, "Wow she can do it too and the best."

In the video, Madhuri is seen dressed in a purple Anarkali suit as she recreates the signature step performed by Bobby Deol in Animal. With a glass balanced on her head, she effortlessly matches the moves while keeping her balance, leaving fans impressed.

Okay she can do that’s too 😍 #MadhuriDixit #DiwaliCelebration #diwalivibes https://t.co/LsDguBZ6pc — madhuri_stanaccount❤️ (@sobhamdfan) November 7, 2026

What a woman 🥵🤌🔥 #MadhuriDixit https://t.co/XghZpyi6kz — Piyumi ❤️ Madhuri (@__MDsPIYUMI__) November 7, 2026

Wow wow she can do it too and the best😍 #MadhuriDixit @MadhuriDixit https://t.co/LxgtBAWxZj — 🅱️🅰️N🅰️💕 (@thequeenbana) November 7, 2026

WHAT A WOMAN, she’s so babygirl coded it’s actually insane. #madhuridixit #diwaliparty https://t.co/KwIvrkCBQX — madhurixarchive (@dscullypriv) November 7, 2026

Madhuri Dixit to feature in feminist version of 'Animal' movie — Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) November 7, 2026

As per reports, Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, hosted a Diwali party, which was also reportedly attended by actress Triptii Dimri.

Madhuri recently also made headlines with her appearance at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali bash in Mumbai on November 5. The actress arrived with her husband, Dr Shriram Nene, and their elder son, Arin Nene. However, it was Arin's appearance with his rumoured girlfriend, Khushi, that caught everyone's attention. The two posed together for the paparazzi and were also photographed alongside Madhuri and Dr Nene, sparking dating buzz online. Madhuri, meanwhile, looked elegant in a pink Manish Malhotra saree.

Beyond her viral dance video and Diwali party appearance, the actress has been in talks for her television comeback. The actress returned to hosting after 24 years with the Marathi quiz show Kon Honar Crorepati, which premiered in October 2026. She also appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, where she impressed audiences with her performance on her popular song 'Kaahe Chhed Mohe'