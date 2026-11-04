'Tragedy Deserves Empathy, Not Opportunism': Sandeep Reddy Vanga SLAMS Those Linking Animal To Andhra School Chainsaw Attack

Vanga Reacts To Animal Being Linked To School Attack | Instagram

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has reacted strongly to the ongoing debate surrounding the alleged influence of violent films on real-life crimes following the chainsaw attack on a Class 10 student inside her school in Andhra Pradesh. The incident has sparked discussions about violence in cinema, with several social media users drawing comparisons with films such as Animal and Dhurandhar.

One particular scene from Animal, in which Ranbir Kapoor's character enters a school classroom carrying a loaded gun, has also come under discussion amid the controversy.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga Hits Back At Animal Critics

Reacting to the criticism, Vanga took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, November 4, and questioned those using the tragedy to target filmmakers and their work.

"When someone commits a heinous crime, the first response should be empathy & an attempt to understand the larger problem. Not finding a convenient scapegoat in cinema," he wrote.

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The filmmaker further alleged that some critics were using the horrific incident to settle personal scores rather than expressing genuine concern for the victims and their families.

'Tragedy Deserves Empathy, Not Opportunism'

"This is especially directed at those failed frustrated jobless male/female actors, few directors, producers & parasites, who suddenly appoint themselves as social reformers whenever an opportunity arises to take a dig at someone else's work," he added.

Concluding his statement, the filmmaker wrote, "A tragedy deserves empathy, not opportunism. Learn the difference."

What Happened In Andhra Pradesh School Chainsaw Attack?

The controversy erupted after a 21-year-old man identified as Hemanth allegedly entered a school in Raptadu, in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district, and attacked a 15-year-old girl with a chainsaw while Class 10 students were present.

Another student, Lakshmi, sustained injuries while attempting to intervene and protect the girl. According to preliminary police investigations, the accused, reportedly a relative of the primary victim, had allegedly been stalking her and attacked her after she rejected his advances.

The injured girl is undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru and was reported to be in a stable condition.