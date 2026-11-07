'Please Do Not Take Advantage': Telugu Actress Surekha Vani Warns Of Legal Action After Private Content Is Circulated Without Consent

'Please Do Not Take Advantage': Telugu Actress Surekha Vani Warns Of Legal Action Over Circulation Of Private Content Without Consent |

Telugu actress Surekha Vani took to social media to reveal that her Instagram account had been hacked after several personal photos and videos appeared on her profile. The actress urged people not to circulate the content in any form and appealed to them to respect her privacy.

In her statement, Surekha wrote, "My Instagram account was hacked, and my private/personal content is being circulated without my consent." She specifically urged meme pages, media platforms, YouTube channels and others not to repost or share the material.

Issuing a stern warning, the actress added, "Any account or person found sharing, publishing, or further spreading my private content will be identified, documented and legal, action will be taken against them." She also urged people not to exploit the situation for views or publicity, reiterating, "Respect my privacy. This is a serious matter and I will not hesitate to take legal action."

Meanwhile, the incident sparked discussions online after several videos appeared on Surekha's official Instagram account. One of the clips reportedly showed the 49-year-old actress sharing a private moment with a young man, prompting social media users to speculate about his identity and refer to him as the "mystery man." The videos were later immediately deleted from Surekha's official social media handle. She also is seemingly seeking police's help to look into the matter.

Surekha Vani is a familiar face in Telugu cinema, known for her supporting roles and comic performances across several popular films. Over the years, she has been part of projects such as Bommarillu, Ready, Ye Maaya Chesave, Dookudu, Life Is Beautiful, Baadshah, Srimanthudu and Sarrainodu. She has also ventured into Tamil cinema with films such as Mersal and Viswasam. Before making her presence felt on the big screen, Surekha began her career as a television presenter, hosting shows including Maa Talkies and Heart Beat.