Madhuri Dixit’s Son Arin Nene Holds Girlfriend Close At Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash In Mumbai; Couple Poses With Parents – VIDEO | X

Mumbai: Power couple Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Shriram Nene’s elder son Arin Nene appears to have taken his relationship with rumoured girlfriend Khushi a step forward.

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The two were seen making a joint appearance at designer Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali bash held in Mumbai.

A video from the celebrations captured by IANS, shows Arin and Khushi posing together for the cameras. The couple appeared comfortable in each other’s company, with Arin subtly holding Khushi close as they smiled and posed.

They were seen posing alongside Madhuri and Ram Nene. Madhuri Dixit was seen wearing a pink Manish Malhotra saree.

Khushi and Arin coordinated festive appearances immediately caught the attention of social media users. Khushi was also seen looking at him with a smile, while Arin appeared at ease beside her.

Meanwhile, Khushi was seen sharing pictures from inside the grand Diwali bash. In one picture on her social media story, she was seen doing a fit check with Arin right beside her, and in another story, she was seen posing with Kareena Kapoor, with both of them pouting for a selfie.

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For the uninitiated, Khushi and Arin both have been putting up many pictures from their time together in the US. One of Khushi’s posts was captioned with “#2years#bless”, while Arin responded in the comments with “My heart”.

For the uninitiated, Arin is Madhuri and Shriram Nene’s elder son. He had earlier worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, alongside other star kids including Arhaan Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Madhuri and Sriram Nene have two sons, Arin Nene and Ryan Nene. Arin is their elder son, while Ryan is their younger son.

Arin has largely stayed away from the spotlight despite growing up as the son of one of Bollywood’s biggest stars. Madhuri has also spoken about keeping her sons’ lives private and away from excessive media attention.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)