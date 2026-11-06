Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Arrives With Rumoured GF Trisha At Chennai Reception; Actress Sits Next to His Mother—VIDEOS Go Viral

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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan, who has been linked to the actor amid ongoing relationship rumours, attended the wedding reception of YS Anil Reddy's daughter in Chennai on Thursday, November 5. Anil Reddy is the cousin of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Vijay, Trisha Krishnan Attend Chennai Wedding Together

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Vijay and Trisha's joint appearance quickly grabbed attention, with videos from the event going viral on social media. In the clips, the actors can be seen arriving at the venue, greeting the newlyweds and posing for photographs with bouquets in their hands. Vijay opted for a brown suit, while Trisha looked elegant in a blush-pink saree.

Trisha Sits Beside Vijay's Mother At Wedding Amid Dating Buzz

Another video showed Vijay hugging his mother, Shobha Chandrasekhar, and interacting with her during the celebrations. In a separate clip, Trisha was seen seated next to Vijay's mother, a moment that further fuelled online speculation about the actors' relationship.

This is not the first time Vijay and Trisha have attended a wedding celebration together. In March, the two were spotted at the Chennai reception of entrepreneur and film producer Kalpathi S. Suresh and Meenakshi Suresh's son.

Trisha Krishnan At Vijay's Tamil Nadu CM Oath Ceremony

Trisha also attended Vijay's swearing-in ceremony as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on May 10, following his party's victory in the 2026 Assembly elections. She was accompanied by her mother, Uma Krishnan.

Meanwhile, speculation about Vijay and Trisha's relationship has continued amid reports surrounding Vijay's marriage to Sangeetha Sornalingam. Reports in February claimed that Sangeetha had filed for divorce after nearly three decades of marriage, allegedly citing infidelity and an extramarital relationship with an unnamed actress. Trisha's name subsequently became linked to the speculation.

However, neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly confirmed the dating rumours.