Malayalam Actors Athulya Chandra And Bibin Perumbilli Arrested For Luring Doctor To Kochi Flat, Assaulting Him & Robbing ₹3.5 Lakh Valuables

Malayalam Actors Athulya Chandra And Bibin Perumbilli Arrested For Luring, Locking Up & Thrashing Doctor, Robbing Valuables Worth ₹3.5 Lakh |

Two actors have been arrested in Kochi for allegedly luring a doctor to an apartment under the pretext of a medical emergency, assaulting him and robbing him of valuables. Malayalam actors Athulya Chandra and actor-producer Bibin Perumbilli are among the three people arrested so far. According to reports, a total of 12 people have been named as accused in the case, and the police are investigating the role of the others.

According to NDTV's report, the incident took place on November 2, 2026, at an apartment complex named Essen Springdale in Kochi. The doctor was allegedly asked to visit the flat on the pretext that one of Athulya's relatives was unwell and required medical attention. He reportedly knew the actress before the incident and went to the apartment following her request. However, upon reaching there, he found around 12 people present.

As per the doctor's complaint, he was allegedly confronted, forcibly made to sit on a chair and assaulted. Bibin allegedly slapped and punched him in the ribs, while other accused members of the group reportedly joined in the attack. The complaint further alleges that the accused took away his phone, smartwatch and wireless earphones. The value of the stolen belongings has been reported at around Rs. 3 lakh to Rs. 3.5 lakh by different publications.

Athulya has also been accused of verbally abusing and threatening the doctor. According to the complaint, the accused allegedly threatened to file a case against him, claiming that he had attempted to drug and sexually assault their relative. This allegation has been cited as the reason for the confrontation, but it has not been independently established.

The incident reportedly took place on November 2, while the doctor approached the police subsequently. Athulya and Bibin were taken into custody on Thursday, November 5, along with another accused. The Kadavanthra police are continuing their investigation and efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused.

Athulya Chandra and Bibin Perumbilli have worked in several South Indian films, although neither is primarily known as a mainstream lead actor. Athulya has appeared in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam projects, including Mathu Vadalara, Gulu Gulu, Innale Vare and the 2025 horror thriller Diés Iraé. Bibin, meanwhile, has featured in Malayalam films such as Theevandi, Varane Avashyamund, Kala, King of Kotha and Aashaan.