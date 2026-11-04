Kerala Islamic Preacher Who Shamed Actress Nazriya Nazim Over Off-Shoulder Dress Arrested In POCSO Case

Kerala Islamic preacher Muhammad Niyas Jouhari, also known as Ustad Muhammad Niyas, who recently criticised Malayalam actress Nazriya Nazim over her choice of clothing, has been arrested in a POCSO case involving the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl.

Jouhari had come under attention after a video of him commenting on Nazriya's outfit at a promotional event in Dubai went viral on social media. The actress, who is married to actor Fahadh Faasil, had faced criticism online for wearing a yellow off-shoulder dress at the October 28 event promoting her upcoming Tamil film.

In the video, the preacher refers to Nazriya as a Muslim film actress who wore what he described as 'improper' clothes at a public event. He also made remarks about her husband and her association with the film industry.

'What Islam Do They Have?': Ustad Questions Actress's Dressing

Making an Instagram reel, Jouhari questioned the religious conduct of the actress and made a dismissive comparison, saying that advising people from the film industry about religious practices is like approaching a heavily intoxicated person and telling them they should have said 'Bismillah' before drinking.

He nevertheless said that what the actress did was wrong. He also questioned why Muslim actresses are criticised over their clothing while male actors are not subjected to similar scrutiny despite having religious obligations of their own.

The video shows Jouhari speaking alongside photographs of Nazriya wearing the outfit that sparked the online controversy.

Islamic Preacher Arrested In POCSO Case Over Alleged Assault Of Minor

Meanwhile, Jouhari, 34, was arrested on Sunday in connection with allegations that he repeatedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl under the pretext of spiritual healing.

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He is the director of Habibiyya Islamic Academy at Ochira in Kerala's Kollam district. According to police, the girl's paternal grandmother had approached the preacher seeking relief from health problems.

Jouhari allegedly convinced the family that the grandmother was under the influence of an evil spirit and required a purification ritual. Police allege that he subsequently sexually assaulted the minor on multiple occasions after gaining the family's trust by claiming he could remove supernatural afflictions through prayers.

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Police Examine Electronic Devices, Probe Other Possible Victims

Police are investigating whether Jouhari may have sexually exploited other minors as well. Investigators are preparing to examine his mobile phone and other electronic devices to gather evidence and establish whether there are additional victims.

The probe is also looking into substantial financial transactions linked to the Islamic educational institution run by him in Kollam district.

The investigation is ongoing, and the allegations against Jouhari are yet to be established in court.