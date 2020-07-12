Madhuri Dixit recalls working with late Saroj Khan in 'Devdas'

Mumbai: On the completion of 18 years of "Devdas", actress Madhuri Dixit Nene recalled how late veteran choreographer Saroj Khan gave one of the finest dance performances of her career. Taking to Instagram, Madhuri penned a lengthy post, expressing her love for Saroj Khan and remembering how the late artiste made her groove to "Maar Daala".

"Today as we mark #18YearsOfDevdas, I dedicate it to the force behind one of my finest dance performances in the film to Saroj ji. Shooting any song with Saroj ji was as great as ever. 'Devdas' was a very special film, as all the songs in this film were very grand. I had never done a song like this with her. We did a lot of Indian songs, but not such classical dance and Saroj ji was a semi-classical dancer. She used to say, 'It's a little Kathak style, take care'. She is not with us today, but these are the things that I will always remember," Madhuri wrote.