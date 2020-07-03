'I'm devastated': Madhuri Dixit mourns demise of her friend and guru Saroj Khan

Legendary choreographer Saroj Khan, the name behind some of the most iconic Bollywood songs such as "Dhak Dhak", "Ek Do Teen" and "Dola Re Dola", died of cardiac arrest early on Friday morning. She was 72 years old.

She was admitted to Bandra East’s Guru Nanak Hospital after complaining of breathing difficulties on June 20. Her nephew Manish Jagwani told PTI, “She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital."

Her funeral was held on Friday morning at a cemetery in suburban Malad. "We buried her at around 7 am. The prayer meeting will be held after three days," her daughter Sukaina told PTI.

Meanwhile, Bollywood mourned the demise of the legendary choreographer. Madhuri Dixit said that she was 'devastated' by Khan's loss. Taking to Twitter she wrote, "I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you. My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji"