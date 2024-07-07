'Maa Started Crying When...': Sonakshi Sinha Shares Emotional Moments With Family From Her Wedding

Sonakshi Sinha |

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in a civil ceremony on June 23, followed by a grand reception in Mumbai. The Dabangg actress took to social media and shared a series of black-and-white wedding photos, captivating her fans and followers. She looked stunning as a bride sharing the emotional moment with her parents.

The monochrome pictures showcased the tender exchanges of love between Sonakshi and her family. In the heartfelt caption of her photos, Sonakshi expressed, "At the wedding Maa started crying when it hit her I would be moving out of the house, I told her “Maa, don't worry… Juhu to Bandra only 25 mins”

She added, "Missing them a little extra today, so I’m telling myself the same thing. Hope there's Sunday Sindhi curry made at home…See you soon… zoom zoom zoom."

As soon as she treated the pictures on social media, fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and well-wishes. One of her friends from the industry Athiya Shetty, commented with a heart emoji on her post.

While her fans and followers praised the actress. One of the users wrote, "Respect to Sonakshi Sinha."

Another user commented, "Emotional moment mein bhi aapne apni mummy ko dilasa diya."

A day before speaking about the conflict in the family, Sonakshi Sinha opened up about his son Luv being against Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding and not accepting the marriage. He said, "Family matters should stay within the family. Like I said, kaun se parivar mein disagreements nahin hote? We may disagree and argue on certain issues. But at the end of the day, we are one family. And no one can break us."

He feels that as a father he supports her daughter in the decision she has made. "Usski khushi hamari khushi hai. We are happy to see her happy. I am certain that Zaheer will keep her happy", he concluded.