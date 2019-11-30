Maa always had an attitude problem: Ranu Mondal's daughter on her mother being trolled

Internet singing sensation Ranu Mondals daughter Elizabeth Sathi Roy has hit back at netizens who have been attacking her mother with trolls and memes on social media lately.

Recently, a photo, which projected Ranu as wearing extremely loud make-up, went viral, drawing social media memes and trolls. The beauty parlour that had done Ranu's make-up subsequently claimed the image was fake.

"I feel sad that she is being trolled this way. It is true that maa has always had an attitude problem, which is why she sometimes invites trouble. But it is very sad that a person who has struggled so much in her life and has finally started getting a taste of success, is being trolled so much," Sathi told IANS.