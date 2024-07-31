Lovekesh Kataria & Armaan Malik Evicted From Bigg Boss OTT 3 House: Reports

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is nearing its grand finale and right before the finale of the show, the makers are leaving no stones unturned to introduce some grand twists.

Well, after the nomination task last week, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao and Lovekesh Kataria were nominated to get evicted and along with them was nominated Armaan Malik, who had been nominated for this entire season. Well, according to a report in the Bigg Boss Khabari, Armaan Malik has been evicted from the show as per the audience votes. But this did not stop here. Right after Armaan’s evictjon from the show, Lovekesh Kataria was evicted and this eviction was done based on the contestants’ votes.

Just a few days ago, Lovekesh’s close friends Vishal and Shivani too were evicted from the Bigg Boss house and their eviction too shook the internet. Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and a close friend of Lovekesh was also seen hosting grand meet ups to support Lovekesh this season. However, unfortunately, the popular creator was evicted based on the votes of the contestants.

As for Armaan Malik, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame was seen breaking down after the media round in the house and was also seen asking to be evicted from the show.