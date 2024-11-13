 'Love You In Ways That Will Go Reported': Sriti Jha Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Costar & Bestfriend Arjit Taneja (Video)
Sriti Jha took to her Instagram handle to wish her bestfriend Arjit Taneja on his birthday today. Sharing a video of all their memories together, the actress also penned a heartfelt note for Arjit and called him 'Alag aur ajeeb.' Sriti and Arjit are currently paired opposite each other in Zee TV's Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 03:54 PM IST
Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja share a bond that goes way beyond being costars. The actors, who are currently paired opposite each other in their show 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye,' are the best of friends off screen ever since their stint together on Kumkum Bhagya. Well, Sriti took to her Instagram handle to wish her bestfriend Arjit as he celebrates his birthday today.

Sharing a compilation of all their memories together, Sriti also penned a heartfelt note for the actor and went ahead to state that she loves him in ways that may get reported on Instagram. Sriti also thanked Arjit to make every day of hers beautiful. The actress writes, ''Alag to hai tu (aur ajeeb bhi) Isiliye apna hai❤️❤️❤️ Har baar caption birthday wish se zyada thank you note ban jata hai… lekin tu roz thank you bolne bhi nahi dega. Thank you for making my days better :)))@arjitaneja I love you in ways that’ll go reported on instagram. (I recommend wearing a helmet in my presence). Happy birthday Arjit.''

Replying to the actress, Arjit writes, 'To thankyou and sorry and being ajeeb forever. Again thankyou for everything always and forever. Love you.'

For the uninformed, Sriti and Arjit first worked together in Ekta Kapoor's KumKum Bhagya where Arjit was paired opposite Mrunal Thakur. However, a few years later, both Mrunal and Arjit called it quits.

As of now, Sriti and Arjit's show 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye' has been performing decently when it comes to the numbers.

