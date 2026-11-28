Love And War Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali Planning To Buy Bungalow In Goa | FPJ Exclusive |

Goa is India’s smallest state and the party capital of India. Known for its sprawling beaches, lively resorts, nightlife hubs and equally contrasting laid-back lifestyle, this state, with its Art Moderne bungalows, is a huge draw for celebrities. Easily accessible from Maharashtra and Karnataka, Goa was initially seen mainly as a weekend getaway destination. However, of late, it has become a hot favourite among people looking to invest in a home here.

SLB’s wish for an Art Deco residence

The latest to join the bandwagon of celebrities reportedly interested in buying a bungalow in Goa is hotshot filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. A source whispered that he had visited Goa a few weeks ago to check out a heritage home and some other residential properties. Accompanied by a friend from Mumbai, SLB, whose aesthetic sensibilities are evident in his home and film sets, was allegedly looking for a “good-looking” holiday home.

Sameera and some others prefer Goa to Mumbai

While the likes of Sameera Reddy and Siddhanth Kapoor (Shraddha Kapoor’s brother) have been settled in Goa for years now, others are gradually gravitating towards this erstwhile Portuguese colony.

Desi-bred ‘Americans’ also like this place

Indian actors who divide their time between the US and India, Abhay Deol and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, reportedly own properties here, which they use as vacation homes.

Ajay and Tabu cannot have enough of Goa

For the Drishyam co-stars Ajay and Tabu, their franchise may have concluded, but Goa continues to fascinate them. Tabu is said to own an apartment here. Post-pandemic, Ajay Devgn and Kajol bought Villa Eterna, a five-bedroom, Portugal-style property in Novo Portugal, Moide (Moira), which has been leased to a luxury hotel chain. Now, the thing is that their villa is usually booked throughout the year because of its idyllic location. And if the Devgns wish to spend their holidays there, they still have to book their own villa or, alternatively, stay at one of the five-star hotels in the state.

Cricketers are drawn to this place too

Krunal Pandya moved to Goa with his wife, Pankhuri Sharma, and sons, Kavir and Vayu. The IPL sensation has a home in Mumbai and also has close family ties in Vadodara, where he and his more flamboyant sibling, Hardik, grew up. In a casual conversation, Krunal mentioned that he had made Goa his home for now. Locals will tell you that they have spotted the cricketer during practice sessions on Vagator Beach.

Akshay’s Anjuna Beach property

Akshay Kumar and his wife, Twinkle Khanna, earlier spent a lot of time in Goa during their holidays. However, the current status of their Anjuna Beach home remains ambiguous. Some say the couple reportedly “gave Goa up” because they spend more time in London, where their son, Aarav, lives. Others say their friends still “borrow” the place from them when they need a quick weekend getaway.

The Dutts love Goa a lot

Sanjay Dutt’s youngest sister, politician Priya Dutt Roncon, has a bungalow in Donavaddo ward in the village of Salvador do Mundo, Bardez taluka, North Goa. During the pandemic, she and her husband moved there temporarily. However, they are now back in Mumbai’s Pali Hill.

On February 7, 2008, Sanju married Maanayata in a private ceremony in Goa. However, the couple now commutes more frequently between Mumbai, Dubai and Switzerland because of their work and their children’s school commitments. Of course, Sanju is said to have visited the place in connection with a hospitality venture earlier this year. However, Goa remains a one-off destination for this actor, who spends a lot of time outside India. In his case, it is really go, Goa, gone!

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