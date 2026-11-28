Avneet Kaur Dance Number In Gunmaaster G9 | X (Twitter)

Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh starrer Gunmaaster G9 has received mixed reviews from critics, and it had a low opening at the box office. Now, the movie has become a topic of discussion on social media because of a dance number in the film, which features Avneet Kaur. The clips of the songs have gone viral on social media, and it is facing backlash from netizens as they feel that an actress is being objectified once again. X users are comparing it to Janhvi Kapoor's objectification in Peddi.

A netizen tweeted, "Avneet Kaur just turned 25 and what the hell are these steps? Gross. Why is she being pushed into item numbers, and what was even the need for all this? First Peddi, then Eetha, and now this. When will the sexualisation of actresses finally stop? (sic)."

WTF is this choreography? I dont see the same outrage that you all did with Peddi songs. https://t.co/nQpl4tSsCE — 🍓 (@aatannkwadi) November 28, 2026

Another X user wrote, "That new song of avneet kaur felt so cringe and wrong (sic)."

A fan of Avneet agreed with the backlash and tweeted, "So damn true, and it's genuinely sad to see the state of the industry. A supremely talented girl like her is being pushed to entertain such audiences. Bollywood used to be so progressive, but look at what it has become now, no different from the rest of the industry (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

A few netizens have also pointed out the huge age gap between Emraan and Avneet. Meanwhile, neither the makers nor Avneet has reacted to the backlash.

Gunmaaster G9 Box Office Collection

Gunmaaster G9, on its first day, collected Rs. 3.65 crore net at the box office in India. The movie, on Saturday, is expected to show a jump at the box office.

Gunmaaster G9 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "If you’re a fan of Emraan Hashmi, definitely watch this one, but know one thing that you may leave praising Aparshakti instead. Gunmaaster is a decent one-time watch, especially if you are an action lover. It doesn’t have a lot to offer as a big-screen entertainer, so you can wait for it to land on streaming platforms."

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