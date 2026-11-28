Yeh Prem Mol Liya Box Office Collection | YouTube

Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, was released on Friday, November 27, 2026. The film had a good pre-release buzz, and even the trailer and the songs had grabbed everyone's attention. However, the advance booking of the film was strictly average, and on its day one, it collected a low amount. Yeh Prem Mol Liya, on its first day, collected Rs. 4 crore net in India at the box office. Now, all eyes are on the film's Saturday collection.

As per early estimates, we can expect the film to collect around Rs. 5–5.50 crore at the box office, taking the two-day total to Rs. 9–9.50 crore. However, if the movie gets better footfalls in the late-night shows, then the collection can be higher.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya worldwide gross collection

Yeh Prem Mol Liya collected Rs. 3.75 crore gross internationally, taking the worldwide gross total to Rs. 8.45 crore.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya budget

According to reports, Sooraj Barjatya's directorial is made on a budget of Rs. 60–70 crore. So, Yeh Prem Mol Liya clearly needs to perform well at the box office during the weekend and continue to collect a good amount on weekdays as well.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya vs Gunmaaster G9

The only positive thing about Yeh Prem Mol Liya's box office collection is that, on its first day, it performed better than Gunmaaster G9, which was also released on Friday. The Emraan Hashmi starrer collected Rs. 3.65 crore on its day one.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya review

Yeh Prem Mol Liya has received mixed reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Yeh Prem Mol Liya has its moments, but we expected more from a Sooraj Barjatya film. Even if we ignore the cinematic liberties, the Ayushmann and Sharvari starrer is a bit low on the entertainment factor as well. However, the fantastic performances save the movie. So, you can watch Yeh Prem Mol Liya if you love movies made by Barjatya. But don't go to the theatres with high expectations."