Yeh Prem Mol Liya Review | Instagram

Title: Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari, Anupam Kher

Director: Sooraj Barjatya

Where to watch: In theatres

Rating: 3 stars

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Review: Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya is known for directing romantic-family dramas. Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, and Vivah are undoubtedly some of the best films that we have watched in Bollywood. His last directorial, Uunchai, for which he won a National Award, was quite different from his previous movies. However, the filmmaker is back in theatres with a genre he is famously known for. His latest film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, has hit the big screens. The trailer and the songs of the movie have grabbed everyone's attention. So, is Yeh Prem Mol Liya worth a watch? Read on to know that...

The movie revolves around Prem Mishra (Ayushmann), who, along with his family, has shifted to Mumbai to make a career in the music industry. One day, at a railway station, he sees Purva Solanki (Sharvari) and falls in love with her. Yes, love at first sight is back in theatres. Prem and Purva meet at a garba night, and the former confesses his love to the latter. But Purva, who stays in a bungalow in Mumbai's Walkeshwar area, doesn't want to leave her family, so she has decided to never get married. Prem convinces Purva that after marriage, he and his family will shift to her house. Now, the wedding happens, and both families start staying together. So, will Prem and Purva create a 'ghar' instead of the tags 'maayka' and 'sasural'?

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is written and directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The story of the film is good, and Barjatya has tried to show something new in this movie. Yeh Prem Mol Liya's concept is very strong. It tries to give a message about how a girl can stay wherever she wants even after marriage. But the problem is the screenplay and narration.

Barjatya, with his narration, surely takes us back to the '90s, where it was all about aankhon hi aankhon mein pyaar, sanskar, parivaar and other things, and that impresses us. He even makes stalking look cute! But a few scenes in the film don't connect with us. It is 2026, and if a guy meets a girl for the first time and directly tells her that he likes her and would only date to get married, we are sure she would freak out a bit. Also, for the love marriage, they hardly meet each other, maybe just three to four times. We wonder if things happen so quickly nowadays.

We all know that Barjatya's narration style has been simple, and he sticks to that. The movie does have some cute, heartwarming, and light-hearted moments. But a concept like this required a stronger narration.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Review – Actors' performances

Ayushmann Khurrana as Prem has done a good job, but it is Sharvari as Purva who steals the show. The actress has been given a better-written role, and she has performed very well. Also, Sharvari is looking gorgeous in the film.

It is a delight to watch Anupam Kher in a Sooraj Barjatya film, and the veteran actor will surely get a smile on your face whenever he appears on screen. Supriya Pathak and Seema Pahwa are wonderful in their respective roles, and Geeta Agarwal Sharma is the best in the supporting cast.

Swanand Kirkire has acted so well that you will start hating his character while watching the film. Saumya Tandon, Surbhi Tiwari, Shruti Seth, and Shaad Randhawa leave a strong mark. Krish Rao and Ashnoor Kuckreja are good in their respective roles.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Review – Music

The music of Yeh Prem Mol Liya is composed by Himesh Reshammiya, and the songs in the film are good. The title track and Jhumka Patola will surely make it to your playlist.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Review – FPJ verdict

Overall, Yeh Prem Mol Liya has its moments, but we expected more from a Sooraj Barjatya film. Even if we ignore the cinematic liberties, the Ayushmann and Sharvari starrer is a bit low on the entertainment factor as well. However, the fantastic performances save the movie.

So, you can watch Yeh Prem Mol Liya if you love movies made by Barjatya. But don't go to the theatres with high expectations.

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