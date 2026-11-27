Yeh Prem Mol Liya X Review | Instagram

Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, has hit the big screens. The trailer and the songs of the movie had grabbed everyone's attention, and the film had created a good pre-release buzz. Many people have already watched Yeh Prem Mol Liya, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "And yes, no one understands 'Bharat' better than Sooraj Barjatya. The film is unique, yet stays true to Indian sensibilities. And there is nothing wokeness in the film. Every character has a meaning. The courtroom scene is brilliant (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "We need a Sooraj Barjatya film but concept of this film is LOL... Still beautiful film with good looking sharvari.. And what Swanand kirkire was doing in this film man.. cringe max #YehPremMolLiya (sic)."

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One more netizen tweeted, "Family entertainer of the year! ❤️ A beautiful love story and a perfect movie to enjoy with the whole family. #YehPremMolLiya (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, Yeh Prem Mol Liya has received decent reviews from the netizens. So, let's wait and watch what response the movie will get at the box office.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Yeh Prem Mol Liya has its moments, but we expected more from a Sooraj Barjatya film. Even if we ignore the cinematic liberties, the Ayushmann and Sharvari starrer is a bit low on the entertainment factor as well. However, the fantastic performances save the movie. So, you can watch Yeh Prem Mol Liya if you love movies made by Barjatya. But don't go to the theatres with high expectations."

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