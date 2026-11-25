Can Yeh Prem Mol Liya And Gunmaaster G9 Topple Ramayana? |

Ramayana: Part 1 bhagwan ki story hai. But there are some baaps (big daddies) sitting in Bollywood who will definitely try to topple even the Gods. The business of cinema anyway deals with demi-Gods! Sab maya hai.

YRF-Rajshri, the slow and steady climbers

Yash Raj Films, which is distributing Rajshri’s 61st film directed by the OG family-drama man, Sooraj Barjatya, has a traditional plan. They will be releasing the Ayushmann Khurrana-Sharvari Wagh starrer, Yeh Prem Mol Liya on 3,000 screens in approximately 100 cities across India.

Here one must understand that the Rajshris have a conservative style of releasing their films. They do not go full throttle in the first week. Once they see how their film is faring, they change strategy. And, they have chosen to partner with the best strategist-distribution house.

Emraan’s G9 will do the hit-n-run trick

Awarapan 2 did a modest ₹147 crore business. Keeping in mind the cost and ROI (return on investment) this film got declared a hit. Post this, Emraan Hashmi also improved his box-office status. So, the makers of Gunmaaster G9 have 5,639 shows across 165 cities. According to the trade, Gunmaaster G9 is a sought-after film in mass-centres where action works better than romance.

What’s in store for God?

Either way, Ramayana shows will be drastically reduced. It’s widely-believed that one must not challenge God. If the new releases prove to be comme ci comme ca (average) then, Ramayana will still be the preferred cinema outing this weekend. It’s anyone’s game at this point.