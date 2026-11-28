Daddy Cool Used In A Bollywood Film Before King | YouTube

Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's song Daddy Cool from King has become the talk of the town. The track was released on Friday, and as soon as it was dropped, international music lovers understood that it is a recreated version of Boney M's Daddy Cool, which was released in 1976. But this is not the first time Daddy Cool has been recreated in a Bollywood film.

Daddy Cool's first Bollywood recreation

15 years ago, in 2009, the song was recreated in a film titled Daddy Cool: Join the Fun, which starred Suniel Shetty, Aarti Chhabria, Ashish Chowdhry, Aftab Shivdasani, Chunky Pandey, Javed Jaffrey, Tulip Joshi, and Sophie Choudry. The song was recreated by Raghav Sachar.

According to reports, the producers of the 2009 release had paid Rs 25 lakh to Sony BMG for the rights to the original track. However, there's no confirmation of this.

King song Daddy Cool

Meanwhile, it is not yet known how much the makers of King have paid to get the rights to the song. But, well, the song is grabbing everyone's attention, and netizens are loving SRK and Kareena's chemistry.

King release date

King is slated to hit the big screens on December 24, 2026. It is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year, and everyone is expecting that it will take the box office by storm.

King cast

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, King also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Suhana Khan, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Saurabh Shukla.

With such an amazing star cast, the expectations from King are quite high. The makers have released two songs till now, and both have received a good response. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer of King, which is expected to be out next month.

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