Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in King's song Daddy Cool | YouTube

Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are back on screen together, and their latest appearance is already giving fans plenty to talk about. The much-awaited song Daddy Cool from SRK's upcoming film King has arrived, bringing the two stars together for a peppy dance number. While their chemistry and the catchy Hinglish track are grabbing attention, their fashion choices deserve a closer look too.

Shah Rukh Khan's diamond Serpenti steals the show

SRK kept his outfit largely black for Daddy Cool, choosing a black shirt layered with a sleeveless, cropped shirt and matching blazer. The outer layer featured tiny shimmering rhinestones that added a subtle sparkle without making the ensemble look too over-the-top. With the top buttons left open, the look had a relaxed edge while retaining its sleek appeal.

However, it was his jewellery that took the outfit up a notch. The actor wore the Bvlgari Serpenti Viper Necklace in white gold, which features 8.21 carats of diamonds and is reportedly priced at ₹86,70,000. The statement piece brought plenty of shine to his otherwise dark ensemble.

He further accessorised with a statement multicoloured ear cuff, a wristwatch and bracelets. His voluminous salt-and-pepper hair completed the look, adding to the effortless, stylish vibe.

Kareena Kapoor drops jaws in red backless dress

Kareena, meanwhile, brought the drama in a daring red dress that was hard to miss. The fitted outfit featured a plunging neckline and a draped silhouette, with an asymmetrical design that included bold cut-out full sleeves.

The thigh-high slit added another sultry element, revealing sheer black stockings underneath, while the fabric flowed into a floor-length train. But the biggest surprise was at the back: the dress featured a completely open-back design that showcased her bare skin and gave the ensemble an even more daring finish.

She kept the accessories relatively understated, opting for a delicate choker and black heels. With her hair left loose, Kareena let the dramatic silhouette and vibrant red colour do most of the talking.

With SRK bringing the sparkle and Kareena turning up the glamour, the two stars made their reunion in Daddy Cool a stylish affair.

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