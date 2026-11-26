Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan's Video From King Set Goes Viral | Instagram / Reddit

Siddharth Anand's King, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie will also mark SRK's daughter Suhana Khan's big-screen debut, and a video from the set has gone viral on Reddit, showing the father-daughter duo filming a scene. Netizens are quite excited to watch SRK and Suhana on the big screens together.

Watch King's viral video below...

Netizens react to King's viral video

Reacting to the video, a Reddit user wrote, "Excited for the film, let's see how it'll come on screen, though it feels that Suhana will overact throughout (sic)."

Another netizen commented, "I’d forgotten how much I also love seeing Shah Rukh share screen space with women without the dynamic being romantic. This leak has revived an interest that was pretty much on life support (sic)."

One more Reddit user wrote, "Just excited for father daughter dynamic (sic)." Check out the comments below...

King's first song

The first song of King, titled Tu Mil Jaaye, featuring SRK and Deepika Padukone, was released on the former's birthday this year. The track received a decent response from the audience.

However, now everyone is eagerly waiting for the next asset of the movie. There have been multiple reports about the new song or the trailer of King. But there's no confirmation about what asset of Siddharth Anand's directorial will be released next.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker on Thursday tweeted, "It’s Time For". This tweet of Siddharth has made fans of SRK excited about what the makers will be dropping next.

King cast

Apart from SRK, Suhana and Deepika, King also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Abhay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla and others.

King release date

King is slated to hit the big screens on December 24, 2026.

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