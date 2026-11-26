Shah Rukh Khan Did NOT Send Legal Notice To Influencer Suvigya Sharma, Confirms Actor’s Lawyers; ‘We Request To Correct Or Remove Content’ |

The legal team also urged media houses and social media pages to verify the information before publishing reports and requested them to correct or remove any content falsely attributing the notice to Shah Rukh Khan.

Hirani & Associates issued the clarification, stating, “The purported 'legal notice' dated 23 November 2026, said to have been issued on behalf of Mr. Shah Rukh Khan, is being circulated on social media and in some news reports. As authorised attorneys of Mr. Shah Rukh Khan, we clarify that this notice was not issued by him or on his behalf. Mr. Khan has not instructed any advocate or law firm, including us, to issue it.” The legal team further urged, “We request media houses and social media pages to verify before reporting, and to correct or remove content that attributes this notice to Mr. Khan.”

Shah Rukh Khan Did NOT Send Legal Notice To Influencer Suvigya Sharma, Confirms Actor’s Lawyers; ‘We Request To Correct Or Remove Content’ |

Hirani & Associates also responded to Suvigya Sharma’s post in which he claimed to have received a legal notice from Shah Rukh Khan’s team. The law firm called the post “incorrect and misleading” and reiterated that the actor had not authorised any legal notice against the influencer. It commented, “This post is incorrect and misleading. As authorised attorneys of Mr. Shah Rukh Khan, we confirm and hereby clarify that he has not instructed any advocate or law firm, including us, to issue any notice to this account. The ‘notice’ shown was not issued by or on his behalf.”

Shah Rukh Khan Did NOT Send Legal Notice To Influencer Suvigya Sharma, Confirms Actor’s Lawyers; ‘We Request To Correct Or Remove Content’ |

How The Shah Rukh Khan-Suvigya Sharma Row Started?

The controversy traces back to a viral Instagram Reel shared by influencer Suvigya Sharma, featuring clips of Anant Ambani interacting with spiritual leader Sadhguru and Shah Rukh Khan having a separate conversation with Ambani. Sharma's post suggested that Anant had asked the Bollywood superstar to “remain silent” during the interaction, triggering speculation and debate on social media.

Reports subsequently claimed that SRK had sent Sharma a defamation notice dated November 23, 2026, asking him to take down the Reel and comply with certain demands within 48 hours. Sharma also spoke about the alleged notice in a video, questioning the actor's objection and invoking freedom of expression. However, Hirani Associates has now clarified that the purported notice was never issued by SRK or on his behalf.

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