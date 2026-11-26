SRK Reportedly Sends Defamation Notice? | Instagram

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly sent a legal notice to social media influencer Suvigya Sharma over an Instagram reel that allegedly made misleading and defamatory claims about an interaction between the actor and businessman Anant Ambani in the presence of spiritual leader Sadhguru at a recent Mumbai event. However, there has been no independent official confirmation of the notice being sent by Shah Rukh Khan or his representatives.

Controversy Over Shah Rukh Khan, Anant Ambani's Instagram Reel

The controversy began after a viral reel posted by Sharma featured footage of Anant interacting with Sadhguru, alongside a separate clip showing a conversation between Shah Rukh and Ambani. The influencer claimed that Shah Rukh was asked to "remain silent" during the interaction, sparking discussions and speculation on social media.

Asked To Remove Video Within 48 Hours

In a legal notice dated November 23, which Sharma shared on his social media account, Shah Rukh's legal team allegedly described the content as "mischievous, misleading and defamatory". Sharma, who is also an advocate, shared the notice online, bringing the matter into the spotlight.

According to the notice, the caption accompanying the viral video was allegedly designed to distort the context of the interaction and damage the actor's image and reputation. It reportedly termed the claims baseless and false, stating that circulating such allegations without substantiated evidence could harm Shah Rukh's public image.

The notice also cited Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which deals with defamation. It reportedly asked Sharma to comply with five demands within 48 hours and provide written confirmation of the actions taken.

Meanwhile, the brief interaction between Shah Rukh and Anant Ambani continues to circulate on social media, with users debating its context. Shah Rukh's alleged legal team has objected to the portrayal of the interaction, maintaining that the claims are misleading and defamatory.

However, the authenticity of the reported legal action remains independently unverified.

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