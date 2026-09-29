Lock Upp Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 Announced At FICCI Frames 2026; Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh To Return As Hosts |

At FICCI Frames 2026, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa was announced to return for another season on Netflix, with hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh present at the event. Farah reflected on her experience of hosting the reality show and how its entertaining format allowed contestants to open up about their personal lives. Ekta Kapoor, creator of Lock Upp, meanwhile, revealed that the show's first season on Netflix “went far beyond” what the makers had imagined and promised an entirely new set of stories, personalities and surprises in the upcoming season.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 Renewed

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is set to return with its second season on Netflix. Ekta Kapoor, Joint Managing Director of Balaji Telefilms and creator of Lock Upp, said the first season’s response went beyond expectations and teased what viewers can expect from the upcoming season.

“Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa on Netflix went far beyond what we imagined. The conversations, the inmates, and their most memorable moments continued to live with audiences even after the finale,” Ekta said.

She added that the response to the first season was one of the reasons behind the show's return. Promising a fresh chapter, Ekta said, “The next season will take audiences back into a world they know, but with an entirely new set of stories, personalities, and surprises.”

Ekta also revealed that Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh will return as the hosts of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2, continuing as the show's “formidable jailer duo”. Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh were present at FICCI Frames 2026, where the return of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa was announced.

Farah, at FICCI Frames 2026, spoke about the show's approach to presenting contestants' personal stories in an entertaining format. She recalled how contestants opened up about difficult experiences from their past and explained why she believes entertainment can help convey important messages to audiences.

“Every boy in that show had been sexually molested as a child, you know. So, just bringing those things out in such an entertaining manner... Let me tell you, if you want to put a message across, entertainment, nothing else gets across faster than that,” Farah said.