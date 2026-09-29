FICCI FRAMES 2026: Siddharth On The Duality Of Acting, Farah Khan On The Secrets Of Reality Shows |

At FICCI FRAMES 2026, the room became livelier during a session where Siddharth and Farah Khan spoke about the quality of acting and the changing face if reality shows. The panel they were part of, discussed about the diversity of audiences, new genres and formats, and what does it take to keep surprising and delighting them.

"I got a message from a very lovely senior lady who said, 'Beta, I love your work in Safed Chadar.' So I wanted to know which performance she was talking about- Was she talking about Operation Safed Sagar the Kargil story or Vishal Bhardwaj's bedroom fantasy (Lust Stories)," joked

Siddharth, talking in a panel being moderated by content creator and actor Prajakta Koli.

Farah Khan, on the other hand spoke about her experience of hosting reality show Lock Upp. "It was a dream job because I love reality shows. Even in my films I can't let anyone get bored even for two minutes. Like when an actor from my film takes too long a pause, I tell them the audience will fall asleep so il cut off your line! Also, Lock Up also spoke a lot about human nature and people's secrets- Every male in that show had been abused as a boy. Whenever you want to put an important message across, entertain, nothing else gets across faster," she said.