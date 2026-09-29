FICCI Frames 2026: Yeh Prem Mol Liya Actor Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals What Stardom Means Now, 'It Used to Be An Exclusive Club Earlier, Not Anymore'

FICCI Frames 2026: Ayushmann Khurrana Talks About Stardom | Instagram

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana attended the FICCI Frames 2026 event on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. He is the FICCI Frames Ambassador, and during a panel discussion, the actor opened up about what stardom means now. Ayushmann said that he believes today we are dwelling up in multiple universes, where there are multiple worlds of entertainment, and there are multiple stars of each world.

He further gave examples of influencers and YouTubers, and said, "Be it influencers or YouTubers, and there are certain stars who are very big, and you probably don't even know about them, but there are certain people who know about them. So, I think stardom is all relative."

Script Is A Star

He further stated that he believes that 'script is a star'. Ayushmann said, "I always believe that script is a star more than anything else. It is not like one size fits all. You will have one star who is completely reticent, who will not talk to media, who won't be available, who will not be approachable. There are certain people who want to interact with people. So, for me, the latter works more because I come from a radio background, television presenter."

"So, I can talk to people, I need to be approachable. That's my need because my stories are rooted, I need to talk to the grassroot level to keep the artist in me alive. So, again stardom is very relative. It used to be an exclusive club earlier, not anymore," he added.

FICCI Frames 2026

FICCI Frames 2026 will be a two-day event, Tuesday and Wednesday. Many celebrities will be a part of the panel discussions. On Wednesday, even Ajay Devgn will be attending the event.

Ayushmann Khurrana Upcoming Movies

Ayushmann will next be seen in Udta Teer, which is slated to release on October 9, 2026. Later, in November this year, we will get to watch him in Yeh Prem Mol Liya.