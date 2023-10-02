Leo Trailer Release Date Announced! Watch The Preview Of Thalapathy Vijay-Starrer On This Date

Now that October 2023 is finally here, Tamil cinema fans are sitting and merely counting down the days remaining for the much-hyped release of Thalapathy Vijay's eagerly-anticipated release Leo. With day-by-day updates, the excitement is only building with every passing minute.

Having revealed the official posters of the film in Hindi and all four South languages namely Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, two songs from the soundtrack Naa Ready and Badass are already out on YouTube with both grabbing top spots across playlists on leading music streaming platforms.

Now the makers of the film took to social media on Monday to announce the date of its trailer launch accompanied with a poster of Vijay fighting a hyena in the snow-capped mountains of Kashmir. The trailer will be officially unveiled on October 5. Seven Screen Studio, the production house behind the film, posted the following update on their social media collaterals.

“Your order is being prepared. #LeoTrailer is on its way! Get ready to enjoy your meal; Unga (your) delivery partner @7screenstudio will deliver them on October 5th.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Leo marks the second collaboration between director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Vijay after their 2021 film Master. The 49-year old actor plays the titular role as Leo Das. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, who teams up with the actor after a gap of 15 years. Sanjay Dutt essays the role of the principal antagonist. The supporting cast also includes Arjun Sarja, Harold Das, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Maya S Krishnan, Mathew Thomas, Mansoor Ali Khan and Priya Anand.

Sources also reveal that Leo will be an inclusion to Kanagaraj's LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) which also includes Kaithi starring Karthi and Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Suriya.

Leo officially releases in cinemas on October 19, 2023.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)