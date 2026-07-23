'Last Few Days Broke My Heart': Alia Bhatt Backs NEET Protesters, Says Students' Courage 'Humbles Me'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has extended her support to students protesting over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (July 23), the actress shared a note praising the courage and determination of students, saying their voices deserve to be heard.

On the ongoing protests, Alia wrote, "The last few days have broken my heart and then mended it, again and again, with hope. Behind every student standing their ground is a dream, a family's hope, a journey of countless sacrifices. They represent not just themselves but everyone who has supported them, while creating a better path for those who will come after them."

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She went on to applaud the students for their resilience, adding, "Their courage humbles me. Their resolve is a mirror held up to all of us, asking whether we are truly listening to the very people who will inherit and shape this country's tomorrow."

Alia is among several film personalities who have publicly voiced support for students protesting against the alleged NEET paper leak. Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, R. Madhavan, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Kiran Rao, Swara Bhasker and Aditi Rao Hydari have also shared messages expressing solidarity with the students.

Earlier this week, actors Prakash Raj and Shabana Azmi, along with rapper Hanumankind, joined the 'Chalo Sansad' march in New Delhi. The protest witnessed police action, including a lathi charge and the use of tear gas, after which more members of the film industry came forward in support of the demonstrators. The protest continues at Jantar Mantar.

In Mumbai, actors Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem and Shalini Pandey also participated in demonstrations backing the students.

The nationwide protests began in New Delhi over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and have since spread to several cities. Students are demanding greater accountability and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.